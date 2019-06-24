20 Weirdest Cars Ever Made

You can see a lot of different vehicles on roads, from ordinary ones to the expensive luxury cars like Lamborghini and other supercars. But, in this article, we are going to show you some of the weirdest vehicles that you could see, and some of them don`t have the license to even get on roads.
1. Double Car
A VW Beetle and another one flipped on the roof. Driving with this is an interesting upside-down experience.
2. Floppy-Disk Car
Well, this vintage design brings us back in some happier times for sure.
3. Art Car
This Beetle is a real masterpiece, and driving through streets would surely make everyone turn around.
4. Cat Car
For a cat lover, this would be a perfect backyard decoration.
5. Ugly Monster Car
If you like horror movies, you can clearly drive in some of the characters.
6. Phantom’s Car
If you like odd stuff, or you are a collector, this vehicle would make your collection richer for sure.
7. Telephone Car
Imagine that you are going to a costume ball, but also change your drive into something like this.
8. UFO Car
Great drive for the lover of conspiracy theories, like the one about the Area 51.
9. Zoo Car
You are a big animal lover, and you want to show that to everyone.
10. Photo Camera Car
This Van looks like a moving camera museum.
11. Grass Car
Laying on the roof of this one is something new.
12. Duck Car
It looks like a big, duck-looking lampion.
13. House Car
Well, it looks more interesting than a usual house Van.
14. Shoe Car
There can`t ever be enough shoes, and now you can drive one.
15. Divorced
Well, we all got the point here.
16. Mouse Car
If nothing, it would make everyone smile.
17. Post-It Jaguar
Perfect for workaholics and those perfectionists who note everything.
18. Tubular Car
Looks like a less dangerous version of some vehicle from Mad Max movie.
19. Wooden Car
It looks amazing, but it is not too much friendly for the environment.
20. Bath Car
A weird replacement for air-conditioning.