20 Weirdest Cars Ever Made

You can see a lot of different vehicles on roads, from ordinary ones to the expensive luxury cars like Lamborghini and other supercars. But, in this article, we are going to show you some of the weirdest vehicles that you could see, and some of them don`t have the license to even get on roads.

1. Double Car

A VW Beetle and another one flipped on the roof. Driving with this is an interesting upside-down experience.

2. Floppy-Disk Car

Well, this vintage design brings us back in some happier times for sure.

3. Art Car

This Beetle is a real masterpiece, and driving through streets would surely make everyone turn around.

4. Cat Car

For a cat lover, this would be a perfect backyard decoration.

5. Ugly Monster Car

If you like horror movies, you can clearly drive in some of the characters.

6. Phantom’s Car

If you like odd stuff, or you are a collector, this vehicle would make your collection richer for sure.

7. Telephone Car

Imagine that you are going to a costume ball, but also change your drive into something like this.

8. UFO Car

Great drive for the lover of conspiracy theories, like the one about the Area 51.

9. Zoo Car

You are a big animal lover, and you want to show that to everyone.

10. Photo Camera Car

This Van looks like a moving camera museum.

11. Grass Car

Laying on the roof of this one is something new.

12. Duck Car

It looks like a big, duck-looking lampion.

13. House Car

Well, it looks more interesting than a usual house Van.

14. Shoe Car

There can`t ever be enough shoes, and now you can drive one.

15. Divorced

Well, we all got the point here.

16. Mouse Car

If nothing, it would make everyone smile.

17. Post-It Jaguar

Perfect for workaholics and those perfectionists who note everything.

18. Tubular Car

Looks like a less dangerous version of some vehicle from Mad Max movie.

19. Wooden Car

It looks amazing, but it is not too much friendly for the environment.

20. Bath Car

A weird replacement for air-conditioning.