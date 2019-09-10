18 Best Cartoons 90s You Should Watch

Some of the best cartoons were made in the 90s, that was the golden age for cartoon production. Many of your favorite characters from childhood were invented in this era. The 1990s were the period before the Internet, the perfect timing for developing of animation kingdom. The launching of the channels and networks like Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon help with the cartoon boom. If you want to find out which are the 18 best cartoons from the 90s just continue reading this article.

Darkwing Duck

This is the popular Disney cartoon followed by Drake Ballard and his alter-ego Darkwing Duck. The cartoon was produced from 1991 to 1995, and it is one of many spin-offs of the Disney Series Duck Tales. In this spin-off Darkwing Duck and his adopted daughter, Gosalyn Mallard helps the inhabitants of the small town of St. Canard and do good deeds.

Doug

The place of the cartoon’s plot is in the town of Bluffington, where the Dough Funnie, his best friend Skeeter, and Doug’s dog, Porkchop got into numerous adventures. The cartoon was produced from 1991 to 1999, had 116 episodes, and in one moment the cartoon show went from Nickelodeon to Disney.

Talespin

The plot of the cartoon is set in the town of Cape Suzette, inspired by The Jungle Book. The famous Baloo the Bear is the pilot, and the orphan boy, Kit Cloudkicker is his navigator. The cartoon follows their interesting adventures, and the show was produced from 1990 to 1994.

Rocko’s Modern Life

This is the type of cartoon which is more appropriate for the adult audience, not the children. It is full of sexual connotation and after 52 episodes the show was canceled. It was produced for three years, from 1993 to 1996. Although the cartoon is not appropriate content for kids, it has a unique and stunning storyline and animation.

Pinky and The Brain

Pinky and the Brain was originally part of the popular show Animaniacs, but in 1995 they got their show. The characters are two laboratory mice who live in the cage in the Acme Labs. This is Emmys awarded cartoon show, and each episode has its plot, where Brain has a different plan for destroying the planet with the Pinky’s help, but at the end of every episode, their plan fails. In 1996 the show got the Award for Best Animated series.

The Critic

The main character in this show is Jay Sherman, a movie critic, who has a reputation for hating all the films he watched. Every episode is a negative review of something he watched, and the show only has 2 seasons, and it is canceled after 23 episodes.

Tiny Toons Adventures

The famous Steven Spielberg made this cartoon followed by the toons at Acme Acres. The characters, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester the Cat, and Elmer Fudd are at Acme Looniversity where they had to learn how to be funny. The show got 2 Daytime Emmy Awards for Animated Show, and it was produced from 1900 to 1995.

Bobby’s World

This was a very successful TV show, which was produced from 1990 to 1998. The show created Howie Mandel, and the cartoon was shown on FOX kids. The plot follows Bobby and his everyday problem, which he solved with the help of comedy and laughter. The show was canceled after 80 episodes and eight years of showing. There is even a video game based on this cartoon.

Animaniacs

Steven Spielberg is the creator of this famous and awarded cartoon, and the show was produced form 1993 to 1998. The characters are The Warners, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, who were locked away in the Warner Bros water tower. They interrelated with the human characters who were working at the studio. The cartoon took many awards, including Daytime Emmy Awards.

King of the Hill

The storyline of this cartoon follows the Methodist family from Texas, the Hills, and their everyday life. The show was produced from 1997 to 2009 and took 2 Emmy’s. The show was canceled to make a room for a Family Guy spin-off, The Cleveland Show.

Ren and Stimpy

This is the most neurotic dog and cat duo on TV ever, and in the description of the show is said that the cartoon is frightening and violent. It was produced from 1991 to 2003 with several directors. In the beginning, the show did not suit the masses so it was re-formatted in 1993. The show is canceled when the plot begins to bee to adult for the TV.

Spongebob Squarepants

This is one of the most popular children’s cartoon of all time, which was released on May 1, 1999. This is the low-budget show which got its popularity in the second season. The storyline follows a sea sponge, Spongebob, and his best friend starfish, Patrick and their hilarious adventure in the Bikini Bottom, their town. The show is followed by the stunning soundtracks from Wilco, The Shins, Twisted Sister, and even David Bowie. David Bowie also appeared in one episode, and this cartoon you can still watch on Nickelodeon.

Daria

This is one of the spin-offs of Beavis and Butt-head, showed on MTV. The storyline follows the intelligent, high school girl, Daria, and her everyday life. The episodes are full of awkward situations and circumstances that often affect teens. The show even followed Daria to a college and her life there. The show was canceled after 65 episodes and 2 movies on MTV in 2002.

Family Guy

This is one of the most unique cartoons from the 90s with his spin of The Cleveland Show. The plot follows the Griffin family and their life in suburbia, and the story is the mix of the 90s and the lack of political correctness of the 2000s. The main storyline is focused on Peter, Lois, Chris, Meg, Stewie, and talking dog, Brian.

Futurama

This is a comedy which follows Bender, Leela, and Fry, delivery employees, and their life in ’Planet Express’. The show was produced from 1999 to 2003 and it is officially canceled.

Beavis and Butt-head

This is the most famous MTV cartoon, which follows two teenage guys, Beavis and Butt-head. They are obsessed with music and music videos, and every episode shows some other bad and stupid idea from two, sarcastic teenagers. The show was produced from 1993 to 1997, and today is one of the pop icons of the nineties.

South Park

This is one of the most successful cartoons from the 90s which is still showing on TV. The storylines follow pupils from the 3rd grade, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny at a Colorado elementary school. This is the true comedy with the political and taboo topics, and the most shocking moment of the show was in the fifth season when the creators kill Kenny. The fans were complaining and he was returned next week in the cartoon with no further explanation. At the moment there are more than 180 episodes of this cartoon.

The Simpsons

This is the all-time favorite, the most famous cartoon ever showed on TV. No person in this world did not watch at least one episode of this popular cartoon. We all love the Simpson family, and their family members Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie. The storyline follows this unique and a little bit crazy family and their everyday life. The show also displays taboo topics in a very hilarious way.

What is your favorite cartoon from the 90s? Is it on our list? If you did not watch cartoon from our list we highly recommend to do that, you will not be disappointed.