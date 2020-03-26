15 Romantic Places to Visit With Your Sweetheart 2020

The pervasive culture in the United States emphasizes the importance of working as many hours as possible, sticking to a schedule, and rarely vacationing. This kind of workaholicism can get in the way of couples bonding, maintaining intimacy, and thriving.

Social scientists emphasize the importance of couples unplugging from normal life and taking a vacation together. A romantic getaway can rejuvenate your partnership as well as your individual sense of well-being. Now all you have to do is pick a destination and plan your trip!

Tulum, Mexico

Tulum is among the last cities built by the Mayans. This formerly walled city sits on part of Mexico’s Caribbean coast and boasts stretches of white sands and gorgeous archaeological sites ready for you to explore. Take a snorkeling trip on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, explore underground rivers and caverns at LabnaHa Eco Park, or go hiking in a tropical forest!

Cayman Islands

A favorite among cruise line travelers, the Cayman Islands’ beaches are the perfect place to relax and unwind. Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach features turquoise, crystal clear water and pure white sand. If you aren’t one for surfing or swimming, you can wait until nightfall and visit some of the Cayman Islands’ dance clubs, comedy clubs, and tiki bars.

Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii

Waikiki is among the most famous beaches in the world. It’s no wonder that Waikiki is a popular travel destination. The beach is a 2-mile length of white sand with a calm blue ocean surrounded by high rises and resorts. Set up bodyboarding lessons and take advantage of the expertise of local surfers and bodyboarders.

Florence, Italy

For those who prefer urban vacations to beaches, Florence is a perfect destination. With its history, art, and gastronomy, Florence is the perfect place to visit for couples who want to experience the best that Europe has to offer. Sip wine from a balcony while looking over the ancient city.

Koh Samui, Thailand

Once a Thai fishing community, Koh Sumai is now among Thailand’s most luxurious vacation destinations. Whether you want to take a nap on the beach or spend time at a spa, Koh Samui has you covered.

New Orleans, Louisiana

A city famous for its overindulgence, New Orleans is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for an escape. Spend time in the French Quarter sipping hurricanes and take in a show at Preservation Hall.

St. Lucia

St. Lucia has so much to offer travelers looking to leave it all behind. In this beautiful paradise, you can zipline through rainforests, go club-hopping, ride ATVs through miles of tropical countryside, go snorkeling, or even visit sugar plantations.

Bora Bora

Bora Bora is possibly the most romantic of the South Pacific islands. Rent a cabin overwater, set up a couples’ massage, go snorkeling, or set up a private lesson with a paddleboarding professional.

Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech is a thoroughly unique place, filled with spice markets, gardens, intimate courtyards, and mosques. A favorite among world nomads, Marrakech has something for everyone. Take a side trip to the Sahara and ride over the sands on a camel. You’ll never have another vacation like it!

San Diego, California

Famous for its surfing, food, and history, San Diego has more than the beach to offer. Visit the Hotel del Coronado for a unique piece of California history. Take a walk around La Jolla Cove for some of the most beautiful coastlines you’ve ever seen. Visit the Prado Area in Balboa Park for a one of a kind museum-going experience.

Iceland

Iceland may not be the most obvious choice for a romantic getaway, but with its epic landscapes and unique history, it is certainly worth exploring. Visit the Thorsmork Valley and experience its stunning views under the midnight sun. See the Kirkjufell mountain and view its unique shape and the nearby waterfalls.

The Maldives

The Maldives is a nation comprised of a chain of islands in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by coral reefs, the Maldives offers world-class snorkeling. You can also take surf lessons and catamaran tours of the islands.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is so idyllic and charming that even ancient Romans couldn’t resist its beauty. Today the cliffs are home to pastel villas and stunning gardens. You can spend an afternoon at the beach and visit a vineyard, all in one day.

Seville, Spain

Pack your baggage and head to Seville for a once in a lifetime experience. Seville features palaces, gardens, and amazing music. Take a biking tour, watch a flamenco show, and sample the best wine of your life.

Lucerne, Switzerland

Lucerne is the perfect combination of nature and city. The Alps serve as a backdrop to the city’s postcard-perfect lakeside chapels, bridges, and spas. Set up an appointment at Hotel Villa Honegg for a massage or visit Wirtshaus Galliker where you can sample the local cuisine.

Planning Your Trip

Before you set out on your romantic holiday, make sure that you’ve set up travel insurance and travel medical insurance. In a world full of unpredictability, it’s smart to be prepared for accidents, medical care, and trip cancellation. Spend time comparing travel insurance (check here) plans to find which options best align with your needs. The best travel insurance will cover trip delays, medical conditions, medical care abroad, and even emergency evacuation. Keep all of that in mind as you begin your search.

Taking a break is vital for your physical health, mental health, and the stability of your relationship. Not only that, but you’ll find when you return that you’re more productive at work as well! So start exploring and get excited about your upcoming life-changing vacation!