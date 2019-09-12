15 Best Air Compressors for Home Garage

Air compressors exist in various shapes, sizes, designs, capacities.. If you need an air compressor for a certain job you need to read and decide which one is the most suitable for your needs. An air compressor is a versatile tool that can be very useful and everyone should have it in their garage. They come in different sizes, and you should choose one that can at least produce a pressure of 90 PSI.

There are three main types of air compressors:

Reciprocating Air Compressor Rotary Screw Air Compressor Centrifugal Air Compressor

Reciprocating Air Compressors

A reciprocating air compressor decreases the volume of air in order to make high pressure. They are very simple and quite easy to use and install. These compressors are affordable but expensive to maintain.

Rotary Screw Air Compressor

These compressors include two rotors which have the ability to compress the air. They are very good quality and longlasting. Rotary Screw Air Compressors are economical and easy to use.

Centrifugal Air Compressor

This type of compressor transfers the energy from its’ rotating impeller to the air. Centrifugal Air Compressor has a high capacity, is oil free and highly efficient. The only downside is that they are quite expensive.

How to choose the right one for you

There are some things you should take a look at about your compressor, and those are CFM requirement, tank size, how much oil it uses and its’ general usage.

These are the best 15 air compressors for your home garage:

Quiet Air Compressor, Lightweight

This air compressor weighs about 38 pounds. It comes with a dual piston pump which allows it to perform very well. The material that this device is made of is Aluminum and it has a capacity around 4.8 gallons. It does not make a lot of noise while you are using it and is easy if you need to carry it around. The bad thing about it is that you can not wrap a longer hose around the handle.

PORTER-CABLE Oil-Free Compressor

This machine can hold a lot of air for a very long time due to its’ high pressure of 150 psi. The size of its’tank is six gallons and it has an oil-free pump. The pump is very longlasting and easy to mainten. This compressor’s motor runs on 120 volts and is easy to start no matter the weather. It works with pneumatic tools, is very lightweight as well. Good thing about it is that it’s portable but it can make a lot of loud noise.

Bostitch 150 PSI Oil-Free Compressor

This compressor includes an oil-free pump which doesn’t require any maintenance. It can produce the pressure of 150 psi. It is lightweight and portable. It does not come with the hose and can be quite noisy.

Campbell Hausfeld Air Compressor

This compressor comes with a 3 gallons tank which produces the pressure of 110 psi and operates at 120 volts. The pump is oil-less, so it does not require maintenance. It is great to use with air/ brad nailers. . It is lightweight and portable. The bad things about it are air leakage and the fact that it has lower capacity. It can be noisy as well.

California Air Tools Steel Tank Air Compressor

This compressor comes with an oil-free pump which is not expensive to maintain. It also includes a tank made of metal which can produce a maximum pressure of 120 psi. This compressor is very quiet and portable. It is longlasting but has a lower capacity. Since it is made out of metal it is quite heavy.

Central Pneumatic Vertical Air Compressor

This device is vertically designed and you can connect it to various hoses. It comes with dual rubber foot stabilizers. It produces the pressure of 90 psi and includes an oil level indicator, so it is easier to maintain. It is portable, but you can have some issues while carrying it since it is quite heavy. It also comes with a low-quality valve and makes a lot of noise.

DEWALT 165 PSI Pancake Compressor

This air compressor is pancake designed. It operates at 120 volts and produces the pressure of 90 psi. It comes with a 6-gallon tank. Its highly efficient and starts working easily, no matter the weather. It includes high flow couplers and regulators which is why it performes very well. This pancake compressor is easy to assemble, lightweight and portable. The downfalls to this machine are its’ low-quality safety valve and leaking hose fitting.

California Air Tools Portable Air Compressor

This one comes with a one-gallon tank. It can produce the pressure of 90 psi. This compressor is oil-free so it is very easy to maintain. It weighs only 29.5 pounds so it is easy to be carried around. It includes a quiet compressor. It has lower capacity and low-quality finishing.

PowerPro Oil Free Air Compressor

This air compressor is oil-free so it is not expensive to maintain. PowerPro air compressor is operable at 120 volts and can make a pressure of 100 psi. Although its’ usage is limited it can be very useful in your home garage. It is very economical, portable, quiet and does not weigh a lot. Keep in mind it has lower power, small tank and is not the greatest quality.

10. Porter-Cable Portable Air Compressor

This air compressor is designed vertically and comes with a big 20 gallons tank. It is able to produce pressure of 150psi. It is very stable due to rubber foundations and comes with 7” wheels which are important for its’ mobility. This porter cable Portable air compressor is very easy to assemble and portable. However, it is very heavy and noisy so this may not be the best option for you.

11. Makita AC001 Compact Air Compressor

This one looks like a rolled cage and comes with a 1.67 hp induction motor which can provide the pressure of 125 psi. You can use it indoors because it is very quiet and carry it around since it’s quite lightweight. There is very low chance of tripped circuit breakers. It is small and portable. It may not be the best on the market due to its’ limited usage and small tank.

12. Campbell Hausfeld Quiet Air Compressor

The compressor is designed as a rolled cage and comes with an 8-gallon cylinder which makes 125 psi pressure. It has an oil-free dual-piston pump that is very easy to maintain. The compressor is not noisy. It comes with large wheels and rubberized steel handle so it is not hard to move or use. This compressor has a large capacity and is portable. The bad sides of this compressor are its’ limited usage and large weight.

13. WEN Portable Vertical Air Compressor

This Wen compressor is designed vertically and includes a 20-gallon cylinder which is able to provide 135 psi pressure. It is easy to carry around due to its’ rubber tires. The quick drain valve is very easy to reach. You can manage the pressure with regulators and dual gauge. It is reliable, easy to use, portable and has a larger capacity than average compressors.

14. PORTER-CABLE Oil-Free Fully Shrouded

This compressor comes with an oil-free pump which is why it is easy to maintain. It can run for a very long time. The motor works on 120 volts so it can easily start even during colder months. It has a 1.5-gallon tank and can provide the pressure of 150 psi. It is lightweight but quite noisy.

15. Senco PC1010 1-Gallon Compressor

This compressor has a 0.5 hp motor and one-gallon tank. It is lightweight, reliable and portable. However, it has a low capacity and makes a lot of noise.