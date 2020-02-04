10 Things That You Can Only Do In Las Vegas 2020

Las Vegas is such a special and mesmerizing place – and, although a lot of people consider it to be the casino capital of the world, this place has so many other things to offer to its visitor. So, besides seeing some of the attractions, as well as trying your luck in some of the casinos, there are other things you can experience while there.

If you are planning on spending your next vacation or weekend getaway in this amazing town, you might find this article quite helpful. The text below will list 10 things that you can only do and experience while in the most popular city in Nevada, Las Vegas. Let’s take a look at what you can opt for:

1. Public Drinking

First of all, it is important to mention that you can get arrested for public intoxication while in Las Vegas – however, this can happen if you are causing a scene or acting inappropriately. However, the mere act of drinking in public, while walking up and down the streets is, by no means, illegal. This mesmerizing city even has alcohol vendors all around the strip. Now, you might be wondering, what are alcohol vendors? Well, to put it simply, think hot dog trucks, but ones that are selling booze!

2. Ride The “New York, New York” Rollercoaster

When people hear “Vegas”, two things immediately pop in mind – themed hotels and neon signs. And, no establishment in this city takes it further than MGM Resort’s “New York, New York” hotel. Not only will the fake New York City landscape be fun to look at, but they also have a rollercoaster that travels both inside and outside of the hotel! So, do not miss out on this fun-filled experience once there.

3. Choose to See The Grand Canyon in Style – While on a Helicopter!

Of course, people visit the Grand Canyon all the time, and there is something about spending time there that will give you an otherworldly experience. However, if you are up for something new and different, as well as something that is entirely classy, opt for seeing the Grand Canyon from a helicopter! Imagine how incredible it would be flying over this 6.000-foot gorge!

4. Basically, Drink For Free

Yes, alcohol is expensive when visiting restaurants and nightclubs, however, you did read that title properly – you can drink for free in most establishments. So, you are now probably wondering, how? Well, to put it simply, most drinks are free of charge in most casino floors. One thing that you will want to remember is to properly tip the waiter in order to ensure that they keep coming back to you. If you want to read a comprehensive guide for drinking for free in Vegas, you can check out the VegasBetting.com podcast.

5. Take a Trip to Fremont Street

Some individuals might only want to visit Las Vegas because of the entire strip experience which is totally okay. However, if you are looking for something a bit more wild and fun, Vegas is the home to Fremont Street. It is basically an endless row of casinos, hotels, bars, nightclubs, restaurants, and cheap places where you can hang out. In a way, it is quite similar to Bourbon Street in New Orleans, only way more no-holds-barred.

6. Stroll Through The Mob Museum

Did you ever wonder where Vegas got its famous nickname “Sin City” from? Well, all of your questions will be answered if you choose to visit the Mob Museum. Basically, it is an entire building dedicated to the mafia and the law enforcement agencies that tried and sometimes managed to combat the mafia bosses.

7. Take a SpeedVegas Excursion

There are various companies that will offer you a chance to rent a luxurious car. This will not only allow you to drive your dream car, but you can do that while you are in Las Vegas! However, only in Vegas can you visit the SpeedVegas, which is a 1.5-mile route that allows you to drive your dream vehicle while really opening it up.

8. Attend Some of The Most Amazing DJ Pool Parties

There are also touristy locales that offer amazing DJ pool parties. When you think about it, any warm-weather climate hotspot will have them, including locations like Miami or San Diego. But, in Vegas, you will find consistent pool parties with some of the hottest DJ names including Tiesto, Alessa, and The Chainsmokers, amongst others. Vegas is also known to have celebrity guest appearances during these events.

9. 24/7 Table Games

Can you name another city in North America that offers 24/7/365 casino table games? Well, except for cruise ships, you probably cannot. And although the ships have them, they are only available when sailing in international waters. New Jersey and Atlantic City have them, but they are slowly becoming wastelands and gambling ghost towns. But, Vegas has casinos offer full-service, every day, all day.

10. Casino Hop

This is, perhaps, the most obvious thing you can do in Vegas – however, people do not talk enough about it. Yes, Atlantic City has a cluster of casinos together, but the Las Vegas strip alone has literally dozens. Also, they are all loaded with full-service experiences including table games, a wide range of slots, sportsbooks (there are more than 40 of them in Vegas), bars, nightclubs, restaurants, shows, and so much more! The Las Vegas Strip will be something that you cannot find anywhere else in the world.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various things that you can only do while in Las Vegas. So, now that you know what you can opt for and enjoy while there, do not waste any more time and start planning your trip, as well as making a list of activities that you want to do while in Las Vegas!