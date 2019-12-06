10 Bitcoin Winners and Losers of 2019

2019 is near its end, and market prices for those who invested in Bitcoin this year were significantly higher than 12 months ago. This is the reason the vast majority of digital currencies accumulated a serious amount of gains this year. However, as you probably know, 2019 wasn’t as good for Bitcoin as 2017 and 2018. However, some people and companies managed to get an extra profit out of it this year.

This is especially true because of software that helped Bitcoin users in the management of their wealth. If you are interested in learning more about this software, you should definitely check out bitcoin-profitapp.com. Since it was launched back in 2009,it is a digital currency that always accumulated the highest amount of interest from its possible users. Its value rose and fell innumerous times, and it always leaves someone losing, while others get richer.

Some of the people and companies that invested in Bitcoin never had any expectations from their investment. Some of them even invested so little but got so much profit. Now, we are going to introduce you to ten winners and losers for 2019. Some of these are pretty interesting. Before you continue, we would like to notify you that this is not a ranking, because the information we have cannot be confirmed due to Bitcoin’s privacy and security policy. Without further ado, let us sink our teeth into this topic a little more than now. Let’s go.

Unknown Persona Bitcoin Millionaire?

Back in 2010, reportedly one person had around 12,000 bitcoins. It is pretty uncertain but this story is somehow connected to the story about a guy who paid pizza in bitcoins. In 2013, the price of one bitcoin was $100. Around that time, this person stopped investigating about Bitcoins. Eventually, he found out that his 12,000 bitcoins are worth more than $10 million. Today, this person is still unnamed and unknown to the public.

Jeremy Gardner

Back in 2013, Jeremy Gardner got some Bitcoins instead of money his friend owned to him. This was the thing that changed his life. Over time, he started accumulating the amount of his Bitcoins. Today, he invests in companies that are related to Blockchain technology and Bitcoins. Also, he is present in the public, where he speaks aboutmanagement and further investing. He has a wide network of investments. It is only natural to assume that he has a significant sum of profit.

James Howells

Back in 2009, a man named James Howells from Wales started working with digital currencies with his computer. About a year later, he erased all of his Bitcoins and decided that he doesn’t want to work with them anymore. Several years after that, he found out that the hard drive he threw into the trash is now worth around $100 million. He is not too upset about it, and he works with this digital currency even today. His latest project is Bitcoin Cash.

Erik Fineman

The first time Erik Fineman invested in Bitcoin was back in 2011 when he got $1,000 from his grandmother. At that time, its value was only $12. In 2013, Fineman sold his first bitcoin. At that time, it had $1,200. Over time, this young boy opened his own online education company that he sold for 300 Bitcoins. Furthermore, his net worth grew even more and he decided that he doesn’t want to go to college. Today, some of these businesses are involved with NASA.

Olaf-Carlson Wee

Next on our list, we have Olaf-Carlson Wee, an unknown 26-year old boy. He is one of the persons who predicted the successful future of Bitcoin and invested in it before it was cool. As you can presume, he profited enormously. He bought his first Bitcoins when they were costing only between $20-$30. He even made an agreement with his employer to pay him in this cryptocurrency at some point. Today, he is a millionaire.

Mark Frauenfelder

This one is pretty interesting. It revolves around Mark Frauenfelder, who forgot his pin for his cryptocurrency wallet. This situation cost him $30,000. A year later, he invested $3,000 in Bitcoins and he profited significantly twelve months after. After several years, he succeeded in finding the right pin for his wallet and uncovered his Bitcoins. That was a really close one, right?

Tim Enneking

Now, we’ve got to Tim Enneking. This person is a perfect example of how you should invest in Bitcoin and succeed. At first, he was skeptical of investing in digital currencies. Ironically, he launched the first digital currency fund. However, he remained uninterested in investing in Bitcoin. We know how that turned out. Even today, he advocates investing in other cryptocurrencies instead of the most popular one.

Cody Brown

Cody Brown is an executive of a startup in the US. After a hacker got into his BTC wallet, he lost $8,000 in Bitcoins in less than 15 minutes. Brown is not hopeful of getting his BTC back. Anyway, he doesn’t give up on Bitcoins, he is still working in the “industry”. This occurrence will lead to tighter security of the wallets, that’s for sure.

Simon

Well, this is a somewhat obscure one. Simon used Tor for the first time in 2011. He tried to make a transaction through BTC. However, the merchant disappeared. Two years later it was revealed that this was a money-laundering scam. So, the FBI seized all of the money. What a waste, right?

Anatoly Kaplan

Last but not least, we are talking about Anatoly Kaplan, the owner of ForkLog. According to the Ukrainian secret service, he is accused of associating with criminals from the United States. One of the operatives of the tried to transfer Kaplan’s Bitcoins. Kaplan surrounded himself with a team of attorneys who are going to sue the operative and the secret service, and they are hoping for a positive outcome. We could say that Kaplan has a win-win situation in his hands. You can see how Bitcoins can make your life more positive even in a situation that doesn’t promise a positive outcome.