6 Benefits of Solar Energy

There are a lot of reasons why a homeowner should go solar, but cutting the energy costs and improving the environment is the most common. A lot of people are aware that solar is a great upgrade to your home for efficiency and are eager to reduce their total carbon footprint while also increasing their property value. Whether your reason to go solar is environmental, personal or economic, this list of solar power benefits will have something for everyone. Here are some of the top reasons why solar energy is good for your home.

Considerably reduce or even completely eliminate your electric bills

Whether you are a homeowner, you own a business electricity costs can be a large percentage of your monthly or your yearly expenses. With a solar panel system, you will generate free power for your home the entire 25+ year lifecycle. Even if you do not produce 100% of the energy you consume, the solar energy will reduce your utility bills and you will save up a lot of money.

Return on investment

You shouldn’t look at solar panels as an expense, but as a good way to invest, with returns rivaling traditional investments like bonds or stocks. Thanks to the substantial electricity bill savings, an average American homeowner can pay off their solar panel system in just four or five years and can see an ROI of 25 percent or more.

Protect against rising energy costs

One of the best benefits of solar panels is the ability to protect against rising energy costs. In the past few years, residential electricity prices have gone up by an average of four percent annually. By investing in solar energy, you can fix your electricity rate and protest against any future increases in electricity prices. If you are a homeowner or a business with fluctuating cash flow, going solar will help you easily forecast and manage your future expenses. If you want to know more about solar energy and how solar panels work, we recommend that you check out clean-energy-ideas.com/solar/.

Increase your property’s value

Multiple studies have found out that homes equipped with solar panels have much higher property value and can even sell more quickly than homes without any solar energy systems. Appraisers are increasingly taking solar systems into consideration when they value homes at the time of sale, and as homebuyer becomes more aware of solar energy, demand for properties who are equipped with this type of system will continue to grow.

Boost U.S. energy independence

The sun is an infinite (almost) source energy and the key component for the United States to achieve energy independence. By increasing our capacity to generate energy from the sun, we can also insulate our country from any price fluctuations in global energy markets.

Protect the environment

Solar is a great way for you to reduce your carbon footprint. Buildings are responsible for 42 percent of all carbon emissions in the United States, and going solar can considerably reduce that number. A typical residential solar panel system will eliminate two to three tons of carbon emissions every year. That’s the equivalent of planting over 200 trees annually.