Buying client gifts can be a source of stress for many startups and entrepreneurs. On the one hand, you want to show your appreciation for their business.

On the other hand, you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something that won’t get used or remembered.

When it comes to client gifts, it’s time to start thinking outside the box. Here are ten unforgettable gift ideas that will make your clients think about your business.

An Eye-Catching Company Shirt

Everyone loves a free shirt. However, plain shirts with company logos tend to get used as backups on laundry day or turned into rags. Instead of a generic t-shirt, invest in something comfortable and eye-catching. Think beyond your logo and consider what makes your brand stand out.

According to Vivid Customs, finding a design that blends trending pop culture references and professionalism can help your business stand out. Additionally, working with the experts to find the right style and fabric can turn your company shirt into a fan-favorite.

A Desk Terrarium

Succulents have been a popular design item for the past few years. Designers love the opportunity to bring the outdoors in and boast the purifying and rejuvenating effects of green plants in the home and office.

Surprise your client with a desk terrarium. Create a miniature, low-light friendly array of succulents delivered in a delicate glass bowl. Your clients will love the uniqueness and practicality of this piece, which will remind them of you every time they look at it. For a fun, added incentive, have a small garden-style sign added to the terrarium with your business name on it.

Fun Socks

Lots of companies do corporate hats and shirts as gifts, but not many do socks. Wearing fun, colorful socks has been a fashion trend for stylish businessmen over the past few years. As their wardrobe is often limited to more formal looks in monochromatic shades, adding brightly colored socks is a great way to liven up the look subtly.

Design some fun socks in your brand colors, featuring dots, stripes, or even images related to your product offering. For example, if you have a seafood export company, why not offer socks with little fish or lobsters?

Capitalize on this fashion trend with a unique gift that is guaranteed to be a hit with stylish male clients.

A Locally Sourced Basket

Giving gifts should be done with intent. Give back to other businesses in your community by creating a locally sourced basket, rather than a generic gift basket with mass-produced components. As this gift will be marketing other businesses, you’ll likely be able to secure a discount on your purchases.

And items from local bakers, chocolatiers, artists, and breweries. The recipient will love the thought put into the basket, which will help it stand out from other gifts of the same nature. Local recipients will love seeing the products that remind them of home, while far away clients will be intrigued by what your area has to offer.

A Charity Donation in Their Name

Corporate social responsibility is of the utmost importance in the modern business world. With millennials dominating the consumer market share, there’s been a shift in focus to sustainable business practices and experiences over objects.

Instead of sending a client gift that may or may not get used, make a donation to a local charity in the client’s name. Better yet, ask the client if there’s an organization that supports a cause near and dear to their heart. The selflessness and consideration shown with this gift will set you apart from the competition while giving back to the world.

Charging Stations

One of the challenges faced in the modern, connected world is the constant need to recharge devices. Get your clients a high-quality charging station that allows them to charge all of their devices in one go. These apparatuses even come in beautiful wood, on which you can have your logo engraved.

For a smaller alternative, get your clients a portable charger with your logo on it. These useful devices can get thrown in a bag to use in emergencies, and often carry enough energy to completely recharge a device and keep it going for a while.

Reusable Tote Bags

The world is moving away from single-use plastics, including grocery bags. Get your clients ready by gifting them a reusable tote bag with your logo. Not only is this a practical gift that your clients can use at home and at work, but it also shows the world that your business cares about the environment.

If you have the budget, consider investing in reusable cooler bag style totes. These bags can be used for keeping frozen goods secure on the way home from the grocery store, or beverages cold on the way to the beach.

High-Quality Notebooks

Many business owners and entrepreneurs know that apps can only take you so far. There’s something about an old-fashioned notebook that’s more intimate and accessible than technological alternatives. Having a notebook on hand is ideal for keeping meeting notes in a centralized area and jotting down ideas in the middle of the night.

Get a high-quality notebook with your logo subtly embossed on the front to give your clients as gifts. This is a timeless, invaluable gift that anyone can use, making it ideal for those with a diverse clientele.

Eye-Catching Luggage Tags

If you have clients that travel a lot, getting an eye-catching, branded luggage tag is a unique, practical gift option. As so many pieces of luggage look alike, this will help your jet-setting clients keep track of their suitcases in a fun way.

When designing a luggage tag, choose a color that pops. There are a lot of options for customization here; think of different shapes or styles that could be relevant to your brand.

Pop Sockets

Pop sockets are a simple invention that has changed how people hold their phones. Take advantage of the trend and gift your clients a branded pop socket. Not only will they think of you when they use it, but everyone passing by will see your logo when they hold up their phone to scroll.

Tips for Buying the Right Client Gift

The best client gifts are practical and personal. While you may get all of your clients the same thing, you want them to feel as though the gift was just for them. Include a hand-written note thanking them for their business to really make an impact.