Celine Dion Net Worth 2021 – Biography and Career

There isn’t a person that doesn’t know who Celine Dion is. She is one of the best and most famous singers of all time, and she is a businesswoman. She has been an inspiration to many artists, and she influenced the music of many.

She is in the second place as the best-selling female artist of the Nielsen SoundScan era and the best-selling artist in Canada of all time. She sold more than 200 copies of her albums.

We are going to talk more about Celine Dion, her life, her career and how much is her net worth.

Early Life of Celine Dion

Celine Dion was born as Сélіnе Маrіе Сlаudеttе Dіоn, her mother is Theresa and her father is Adhemar Dion. She was born in Сhаrlеmаgnе Quеbес in Canada, in 1968, and believe it or not, she has 13 other siblings, and she is the youngest of them.

Her parents had a piano bar and she used to perform there with her other siblings when she was younger. Her mother and brothers were songwriters, so she was involved in the music world very young. Once Rene Angelil heard her voice he decided that she is going to be a star.

Personal Life of Celine Dion

The man that made her a star, Rene Angelil was her husband later. Two of them met when Celine was just 12 and he was 38. They’ve started dating in 1987, and they got engaged in 1991. The couple married in 1994, and they were together until 2016 when Rene passed away because of cancer. They have three children together.

Celine Dion’s Career

Celine Dion met her manager and her future husband, Rene Angelil in 1981, and he sponsored her first record Lа vоіх du Воn Dіеu, and it became a number 1 hit in Canada. She was awarded the Top performer after her performance at Yamaha World Popular Song Festival in 1982, in Japan.

She got a gold record in France and many Felix Awards. She even won at the Eurovision song contest in 1988.

She released 26 studio albums, 7 live albums, 21 box sets, and 17 compilation albums. She released her first English language studio album in 1990, and it was called Unison. That album was sold in more than 3 million copies worldwide since then.

Her other English studio albums are The Color of My Love, Falling into You, Let’s Talk About Love, These Are Special Times, A New Day Has Come, One Heart, Miracle, Taking Chances, and Loved Me Back to Life.

And the French language studio albums that she released are D’еuх, Ѕ’іl ѕuffіѕаіt d’аіmеr, 1 fіllе & 4 tуреѕ, D’еllеѕ, Ѕаnѕ аttеndrе, аnd Еnсоrе un ѕоіr.

But that’s not all when it comes to Celine Dion, she is also a businesswoman. She has an artist management company, Feeling Inc, she owns Le Mirage Golf Club, Schwartz’s Restaurant and she even has her own perfume line, Celine Dion Parfums.

Awards of Celine Dion

Celine Dion has many awards in her possession, she has won 252 awards in total, and she has received even double nominations, 508 nominations, for her music and success. She won 12 World Music Awards, 5 Grammy Awards, Legion of Honour from France, 7 Billboard Music Awards, she received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and also at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 7 American Music Awards, she got into the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame, into Krakow’s Walk of Fame, and Gaming Hall of Fame, she won 20 Juno Awards, and 43 Felix Awards, and many more.

Celine Dion’s Net Worth

Celine Dion has a net worth of an astonishing $850 million, and that doesn’t come as a surprise because she is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. But her net worth is so big also because of her tours, movies, and her businesses. She is one of a kind and she can be an inspiration for everybody.