New Music: The National Tease Upcoming Album, Grizzly Bear Return With “Three Rings”

The National – The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

With “System”, The National have released the perfect lead single for their upcoming album, Sleep Well Beast. The song has the ambience and lush vocals we know and love The National for, but gets into unchartered water for the band with Bryce Dessner’s climactic guitar solo.

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

In classic LCD Soundsystem fashion, this song is a well-written reflection on aging, told from the perspective of a narrator after a one-night stand from hell. Its symphonic arrangement is the strength of its music, proving that LCD Soundsystem are still the best purveyors of neo-arena rock out there.

Grizzly Bear – Three Rings

Intricately woven with sound, Grizzly Bear’s new track is an elaborate, Radiohead-esque track featuring keys, strings, synths, and even a jazzy drumbeat. Their first track since 2012, “Three Rings” is a pleasing change of direction for the band, and a promising lead single.

Com Truise – Isostasy

This instrumental electronic song hits all the right notes with its spacy atmospherics and futuristic spirit, bringing to mind sci-fi cityscapes and otherworldly adventures.

Halsey – Eyes Closed

Co-written with The Weeknd, “Eyes Closed” is the latest chapter in Halsey’s upcoming concept album, hopeless fountain kingdom, which tells the story of a pair of star-crossed lovers caught in a limbo-like realm. With its dynamic sound and Grade A ambition, this song is positively cinematic – and we can’t wait to find out how it fits into the album’s overarching story.

Post by Dan Goldsmith

Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter