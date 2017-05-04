New Music: Sufjan Stevens’ Stunning Live Album

X Ambassadors – Torches

The platinum-selling rock four-piece released “Torches” late last week, an inspirational anthem-like track with booming vocals, vast harmonies and a refreshing gospel influence.

Mac DeMarco – One More Love Song

Everything we’ve heard off DeMarco’s new album This Old Dog has been soft, ethereal, and soothing, and “One More Love Song” is no exception. The easy-going piano sets off the acoustic guitar well, setting the stage for DeMarco’s mellowed-out vocals.

Ellie Goulding & Kygo – First Time

“First Time” proves the value of simplicity in pop music. Kygo’s summery trap beat builds throughout, giving the song energy as Goulding’s misty vocals lay down a classic narrative of adolescence and young love.

HAIM – Want You Back

Another unpretentious pop song, “Want You Back” exposes Haim’s more introspective side while still delivering us the seamless harmonies we have come to know and love them for.

Sufjan Stevens – Carrie & Lowell Live (album)

Prepare to be misty-eyed if you listen to this live album, recorded during the tour for Stevens’ heartbreaking Carrie & Lowell (which I was lucky enough to see at Toronto’s Massey Hall). His vocals are even more emotive live, lending to the album’s emotive material while the music is bolstered by more dynamic instrumentation and harmonies than you’ll find on the studio album. The highlight of the album is undeniably the 15+ minute rendition of “Blue Bucket of Gold” at the climax of the show.

Post by Dan Goldsmith

