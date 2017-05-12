New Music Videos: RHCP & Linkin Park Say “Goodbye”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Goodbye Angels

Starring Klara Kristin, this video follows the actress as she experiences the highs and lows of a Chili Peppers show: running from security, stealing beer, walking by the band backstage, making out and taking pills with another woman – only to come down hard at the end of the show, being left in tears as the stage crew packs up. It’s a celebration of the fun you can have, but also a brutal reminder that all good things must come to an end.

Linkin Park – Good Goodbye

With appearances from Pusha T, Stormzy, and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the video for “Good Goodbye” is a star-studded affair, and seems to signal a shift in style for Linkin Park. Showing Chester Bennington in a sci-fi dunk competition, (you read that right) the video has a lighter tone than most Linkin Park fare, matching the power chords and crowd-friendly hooks. Bennington recently said this to Billboard: "In keeping with the theme of basketball, the video we shot features, in my opinion, the greatest player of all time as the emperor of a dunk contest to the deaths in which I have to go up against round after round of dunking on dudes to save my life."

"I think we're kind of known for our more serious stuff but this is a fun distraction from being so serious all the time."

Fleet Foxes – Fool’s Errand

Evocative and mysterious, the new Fleet Foxes video opens on a desolate beach, showing a black-clad woman performing a tormented interpretive dance before cutting to other, colourfully dressed trios of dancers as they converge on a nearby cliff. It’s open to interpretation, but there’s no denying that the stark imagery fits the organic-sounding indie track and the familiar haunting harmonies of Fleet Foxes.

Bennett Bay – Bonds

Another impressionistic video, “Bonds” is elegantly shot and features a group of dancers in an all-white room. It has a way of engrossing you despite its simplicity, and evokes a melancholic feeling to match the somber instrumental music.

PSY – New Face

Sometimes music doesn’t have to be taken seriously, PSY is proof of that. It’s no Gangnam Style, but if you need a quick break from the world, this is for you.

