TWEET TO WIN: Passes to All Eyez on Me

ALL EYEZ ON ME shares the rise-and-fall struggle of a legend who was larger than life and whose legacy remains with us today.
The film opens in theaters June 16th and you could win passes for you and a friend at any participating Cineplex theaters near you.
Here's how to enter:
- Follow @ChartAttack on Twitter
- Retweet the following tweet:
Follow and RT To WIN: Passes to #AllEyezOnMe the story about Tupac. For Contest Rules Check out: https://t.co/XKx1fVUrg7 *CDN ONLY* pic.twitter.com/pSbEZ0W3pT
— Chart Attack (@ChartAttack) June 9, 2017
To be eligible for the prize:
1. All contestants must be 18 years old or older.
2. Contestants must be residents of Canada (excluding Québec).
3. Contestants must be following @ChartAttack on Twitter
The contest ends Wednesday June 14th, 2017 at 11:59 pm EST. For full contest rules, please click here.
Check out the trailer:
Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter
Keeping up is just a click away.Follow @chartattack Don't show this again