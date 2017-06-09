TWEET TO WIN: Passes to All Eyez on Me

ALL EYEZ ON ME is the epic story of Tupac Shakur, the legendary rapper, poet, actor, and revolutionary who sold more than 80 million albums worldwide making him one of the best-selling music artists in history.

- Jun 9, 2017

ALL EYEZ ON ME shares the rise-and-fall struggle of a legend who was larger than life and whose legacy remains with us today.

The film opens in theaters June 16th and you could win passes for you and a friend at any participating Cineplex theaters near you.

Here's how to enter:

  1. Follow @ChartAttack on Twitter
  2. Retweet the following tweet:


 

To be eligible for the prize:

1. All contestants must be 18 years old or older.

2. Contestants must be residents of Canada (excluding Québec).

3. Contestants must be following @ChartAttack on Twitter

The contest ends Wednesday June 14th, 2017 at 11:59 pm EST. For full contest rules, please click here.

 

Check out the trailer:

Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter

Previous Post
The Minotaurs Are Back With Their Fourth Album

Share on Tumblr

Tagged:

Tupac Shakur

Related Posts

metric
CONTESTS
CONTEST: Win a pair of tickets to Metric at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto

Sep 9, 2016

NEW(S)
News: Tupac may have auditioned for Star Wars Episode 1, could have been a Jedi

Jan 9, 2014

NEW(S)
I Read The News Today… For June 16, 2011

Jun 16, 2011

witch prophet ayo leilani
CONTESTS
We’re teaming up with Reelworld Film Festival this weekend

Oct 11, 2016

Arkells
CONTESTS
CONTEST: Win Arkells’ new album Morning Report on vinyl

Aug 2, 2016

Tupac Shakur Donald Trump MTV
UPDATES
Rappers now dissing Trump from beyond the grave

Apr 21, 2016

Terms & Services Privacy Policy About Us © Copyright andPOP Inc