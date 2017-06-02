VIDEO PREMIERE: Ferraro – Shake It Off

The “heirs” of Toronto’s Cameron House take us back to the 50s.

- Jun 2, 2017

Ferraro is the rock n’ roll trio of brothers (Cosmo, Tally and Gianni) from Toronto. The descendants of the iconic venue, The Cameron House, bring their head bobbing dance tune “Shake It Off” from their debut record “Losing Sleep” (2016) to life in their newest music video. Filmed in their grandparent’s living room, a place the band was never allowed to play in, the video takes on the 50s lifestyle by showcasing the nuclear family and atomic bomb testing. The approach is deliberately cheesy and comical with many real artifacts and clips to give a more authentic feel to a modern twist.

Watch the full length video below and try catching The Strumbellas’ cameo appearance!

This summer you can catch Ferraro opening for Sam Roberts Band and at NXNE performing on the main stage!

Tour Dates:

June 3 - The Art of Craft Beer Festival

June 8/9/10 - Jackson Triggs with Sam Roberts Band

June 23 - NXNE PortlandsMainStage

July 14 - Blue Mountain w/ Bleeker

July 15 - Chadsey Cairns Winery

July 29 - Orillia Summer Block Party

August 4 - Adelaide Hall w/ Luke Austin

August 6 - Sawdust City Music Festival

 

Post By: Tayler Wong

Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter

Previous Post
Get Some Funk in Your Life.

Share on Tumblr

Tagged:

Ferraro

Related Posts

MUSIC VIDEOS
New Music Videos: RHCP & Linkin Park Say “Goodbye”

May 12, 2017

NEW(S)
Prism Prize 2017: Kaytranada Takes Home Award

May 15, 2017

MUSIC VIDEOS
New Music Videos – Birds of Olympus Trip Us Out

Apr 21, 2017

MUSIC VIDEOS
New Music Videos: Thidius “Mention Nothing”, Magic Giant are “Set on Fire”

May 19, 2017

MUSIC VIDEOS
New Music Videos: SZA debuts “Love Galore”, Little Dragon just want to “Celebrate”

Apr 28, 2017

LISTS
New Music Videos: Major Lazer Takes a Shot at Cell Phone Culture

Apr 14, 2017

Terms & Services Privacy Policy About Us © Copyright andPOP Inc