VIDEO PREMIERE: Ferraro – Shake It Off

Ferraro is the rock n’ roll trio of brothers (Cosmo, Tally and Gianni) from Toronto. The descendants of the iconic venue, The Cameron House, bring their head bobbing dance tune “Shake It Off” from their debut record “Losing Sleep” (2016) to life in their newest music video. Filmed in their grandparent’s living room, a place the band was never allowed to play in, the video takes on the 50s lifestyle by showcasing the nuclear family and atomic bomb testing. The approach is deliberately cheesy and comical with many real artifacts and clips to give a more authentic feel to a modern twist.

Watch the full length video below and try catching The Strumbellas’ cameo appearance!

This summer you can catch Ferraro opening for Sam Roberts Band and at NXNE performing on the main stage!

Tour Dates:

June 3 - The Art of Craft Beer Festival

June 8/9/10 - Jackson Triggs with Sam Roberts Band

June 23 - NXNE PortlandsMainStage

July 14 - Blue Mountain w/ Bleeker

July 15 - Chadsey Cairns Winery

July 29 - Orillia Summer Block Party

August 4 - Adelaide Hall w/ Luke Austin

August 6 - Sawdust City Music Festival

Post By: Tayler Wong

