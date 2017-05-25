Festival d’été de Québec Adds Another Round of Performers

Festival d'été de Québec has always been known for its diverse lineups and in its 50th year they have made no exceptions. Stretched across 11 days from July 6th - July 16th the festival will host some of the word's best artists.

This morning FEQ announced another round of performers via Facebook LIVE which included rapper Danny Brown, rapper and producer Anderson .Paak with The Free Nationals, R & B songstress Kelala and singer/ songwriter K. Flay.

This latest announcement also included Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys. You can find all of the newest additions to the lineup below.

2017 Lineup Additions (in alphabetical order):

7 Ways

Anderson .Paak

Birds of Bellwoods

Bums & Beats

CO/NTRY

Danny Brown

Deezco

DJ Brown

DJ Max-E

Geses

Grace Lachance

Grace Mitchell

Julian Taylor Band

K. Flay

Kelala

Kid Koala

Laurence Castera

LBA Band

Lemon Bucket Orkestra

Lydia Képinski

Lysistrata

Mbongwana Star

Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys

Phranco

Roody Rock

Sugaray Rayford

The Pistolwhips

Ziskakan

Tickets for the festival are starting at $95 for the full 11 days. You can get your tickets here.

