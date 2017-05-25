Festival d’été de Québec Adds Another Round of Performers

If you weren't sold on the festival already with artists such as Gorillaz, Kendrick Lamar, Metallica and The Who, FEQ just took it to the next level.

- May 25, 2017

Festival d'été de Québec has always been known for its diverse lineups and in its 50th year they have made no exceptions.  Stretched across 11 days from July 6th - July 16th the festival will host some of the word's best artists.

This morning FEQ announced another round of performers via Facebook LIVE which included rapper Danny Brown, rapper and producer Anderson .Paak with The Free Nationals, R & B songstress Kelala and singer/ songwriter K. Flay.

scene_bell_AN

This latest announcement also included Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys. You can find all of the newest additions to the lineup below.

2017 Lineup Additions (in alphabetical order):

7 Ways
Anderson .Paak
Birds of Bellwoods
Bums & Beats
CO/NTRY
Danny Brown
Deezco
DJ Brown
DJ Max-E
Geses
Grace Lachance
Grace Mitchell
Julian Taylor Band
K. Flay
Kelala
Kid Koala
Laurence Castera
LBA Band
Lemon Bucket Orkestra
Lydia Képinski
Lysistrata
Mbongwana Star
Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys
Phranco
Roody Rock
Sugaray Rayford
The Pistolwhips
Ziskakan

Tickets for the festival are starting at $95 for the full 11 days.  You can get your tickets here.

Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter

Previous Post
Interview with Irontom

Share on Tumblr

Tagged:

Anderson .Paak

Beastie Boys

Danny Brown

K.Flay

Mix Master Mike

Related Posts

LISTS
New Music Videos: Danny Brown and Jonah Hill Redefine Family Sitcom

Mar 31, 2017

Chart Attack Best Canadian Music Videos 2016
STAFF PICKS
Our 10 Best Canadian Music Videos of 2016

Dec 15, 2016

NEW(S)
Top 10 Songs to get you through Valentine’s Day

Feb 14, 2017

NEW(S)
Peaches Added to NXNE Lineup

May 19, 2017

MUSIC VIDEOS
New Music Videos: Thidius “Mention Nothing”, Magic Giant are “Set on Fire”

May 19, 2017

NEW(S)
Interview with Irontom

May 23, 2017

Terms & Services Privacy Policy About Us © Copyright andPOP Inc