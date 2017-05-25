Festival d’été de Québec Adds Another Round of Performers

Festival d'été de Québec has always been known for its diverse lineups and in its 50th year they have made no exceptions. Stretched across 11 days from July 6th - July 16th the festival will host some of the word's best artists.
This morning FEQ announced another round of performers via Facebook LIVE which included rapper Danny Brown, rapper and producer Anderson .Paak with The Free Nationals, R & B songstress Kelala and singer/ songwriter K. Flay.
This latest announcement also included Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys. You can find all of the newest additions to the lineup below.
2017 Lineup Additions (in alphabetical order):
7 Ways
Anderson .Paak
Birds of Bellwoods
Bums & Beats
CO/NTRY
Danny Brown
Deezco
DJ Brown
DJ Max-E
Geses
Grace Lachance
Grace Mitchell
Julian Taylor Band
K. Flay
Kelala
Kid Koala
Laurence Castera
LBA Band
Lemon Bucket Orkestra
Lydia Képinski
Lysistrata
Mbongwana Star
Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys
Phranco
Roody Rock
Sugaray Rayford
The Pistolwhips
Ziskakan
Tickets for the festival are starting at $95 for the full 11 days. You can get your tickets here.
