Interview with Irontom

Formed in 2012, Irontom is a hard rocking five-piece from California. They released a pair of EPs in 2012 and 2013, and the newly released Partners is their full-length debut.

I spoke with lead guitarist Zach Irons over the phone last week, to talk about the new album and their current tour, where they are opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

When it comes to influences, Irons isn’t afraid to list the best of the best. Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the bands that came up, and he lists Jimi Hendrix specifically as an influence on his guitar playing.

As for the album, it’s hard to call it anything but a resounding success. Irontom’s greatest asset is their ability to fuse hard rock energy with crowd-friendly pop hooks, and this is on full display throughout Partners. “Be Bold Like Elijah” is a particularly good example: Irons’ riff is irresistible, and the chorus will stick in your mind long after the song ends. “Brain Go” and “Hookers” also exemplify this.

Irons says this pop rock sensibility isn’t something they set out to do, but rather the cumulative effect of their abilities as a band. Lead singer Harry Hayes takes care of the band’s songwriting, so it sounds like we can thank him for those hooks.

Regardless, one thing is clear: Irontom is a name worth remembering.

Post by: Dan Goldsmith

