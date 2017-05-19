Peaches Added to NXNE Lineup

Today NXNE announced that Peaches will be performing at the launch party for the 22nd edition of the festival.

Peaches, an innovative and provocative artist hailing from Toronto, released her debut album (under the moniker Peaches) in 2000 entitled The Teaches of Peaches. Throughout her extensive career she went on to create four more albums, including her last release Rub in 2015. After writing and producing an album every three years and touring for two years on each of those albums Peaches took a much needed break from music. She went on to release a book and produce and perform a one woman production of Jesus Christ Superstar (Peaches Christ Superstar).

Peaches has shown the world her versatility and vast talent and it will be exciting to see what she has in store for a hometown show.

“We’ve followed Peaches’ amazing career since her earliest days in Toronto and we’ve been proud to have her perform and speak at NXNE over the years, “ says NXNE president/managing director, Michael Hollett. “NXNE is thrilled to have such an important and dynamic artist as Peaches launch the packed music programming at the festival.”

The show takes place on June 19th at The Phoenix Concert Theater. Tickets on sale today via Ticketweb, Rotate This, Soundscapes and nxne.com.

