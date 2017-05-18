Another Sad Day In Music

According to a statement released to the Associated Press, Chris Cornell passed away unexpectedly last night while on tour in Detroit. He was only 52 years old and had played a full set with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre earlier in the night.

He tweeted this before his show;

Chris Cornell is best known as the lead singer of both Soundgarden and Audioslave. He was a pioneer in the Grunge era with a four octave vocal range. Superunknown was the fourth studio album released by Soundgarden in 1994 and debuted at #1. The album included influential tracks such as Black Hole Sun which was released 23 years ago this month.

His family is shocked by the news and will be working closely with the medical examiner to find out the cause.

