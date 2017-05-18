Another Sad Day In Music

Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave has died.

- May 18, 2017

According to a statement released to the Associated Press, Chris Cornell passed away unexpectedly last night while on tour in Detroit. He was only 52 years old and had played a full set with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre earlier in the night.

He tweeted this before his show;

Chris Cornell is best known as the lead singer of both Soundgarden and Audioslave. He was a pioneer in the Grunge era with a four octave vocal range. Superunknown was the fourth studio album released by Soundgarden in 1994 and debuted at #1. The album included influential tracks such as Black Hole Sun which was released 23 years ago this month.

His family is shocked by the news and will be working closely with the medical examiner to find out the cause.

 

 

Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter

Previous Post
Nick Hakim: Making Old New Again

Share on Tumblr

Tagged:

Audioslave

Soundgarden

Related Posts

FEATURES
Is a Led Zeppelin Reunion on the Way?

May 8, 2017

NEW(S)
Prism Prize 2017: Kaytranada Takes Home Award

May 15, 2017

FEATURES
INTERVIEW: Greys’ Shehzaad Jiwani on how to maintain the DIY spirit of Record Store Day

Apr 17, 2015

Taylor Swift
NEW(S)
8 songs Canada should send to the charts with Taylor Swift’s “Track 3”

Oct 22, 2014

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck review
LONGREADS
Montage of Heck is a Kurt Cobain-led tour through modern rock star mythology

May 5, 2015

NEW(S)
Brody Dalle Hints at New Album

May 9, 2017

Terms & Services Privacy Policy About Us © Copyright andPOP Inc