Prism Prize 2017: Kaytranada Takes Home Award

The winner of the 5th annual Prism Prize has been announced!

- May 15, 2017

Now in its 5th year, the Prism Prize is awarded to the director of the best music video in Canada.

The prize went to Martin C. Pariseau for directing Kaytranada’s “Lite Spots” at last night’s ceremony in Toronto. The director also took home a $15,000 prize.

Following Kaytranada as he builds and befriends a robot, the video is a fun-loving narrative that will make you smile, laugh and appreciate its beautiful cinematography.

Other awards were handed out: Winston Hacking, director of Andy Shauf’s “The Magician” video, took home the Prism Prize Audience Award. Don Allan of Revolver Films, meanwhile, accepted the Prism Prize Special Achievement Award, which honours a Canadian music video maker for "their artistic achievements and exceptional contribution to music video art on a world stage."

The Lipsett Award for "an innovative and unique approach to music video art" went to Kid. Studio and July Talk took home the Hi-Fidelity Award for “exhibiting a strong visual identity through music video"

Videos were judged based on “originality, creativity, style, innovation and effective execution.”

Previous winners include Philip Sportel for Kalle Mattson’s Avalanche (2016), Chad VanGaalen for Timber Timbre’s Beat The Drum Slowly (2015), Emily Kai Bock for Arcade Fire’s Afterlife (2014).

The full list of Prism Prize nominees is as follows:

A Tribe Called Red feat. Black Bear - Stadium Pow Wow (Director: Kevan Funk)

Andy Shauf - The Magician (Director: Winston Hacking)

BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Kaytranada - Lavender (Director: Fantavious Fritz)

Grimes - Kill V. Maim (Directors: Claire and Mac Boucher)

Harrison feat. Clairmont The Second - It’s Okay, I Promise (Director: Scott Cudmore)

July Talk - Picturing Love (Director: Jared Raab)

Kaytranada - Lite Spots (Director: Martin C. Pariseau)

PUP - DVP (Director: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux)

PUP - Sleep in the Heat (Director: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux)

Wintersleep - Amerika (Director: Scott Cudmore)

