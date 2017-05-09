Brody Dalle Hints at New Album

Punk rocker Brody Dalle has raised questions of a new solo album after a recent Instagram post circulated, apparently of her working in a recording studio.

The photo shows her with guitar in hand and a few sheets of paper spread out before her, and is captioned with the message: “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” followed by “#studio Fuck yeah #nashguitars.”

The former member of Spinnerette and The Distillers released her first solo album in 2014, titled Diploid Love, to general critical acclaim. The Guardian described the album as “a riotous and brazenly euphoric form of rock'n'roll.”

Last year she took a break from music after the birth of her third child, Wolf, with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

Whatever she has planned, we're stoked to see it!

