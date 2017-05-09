Brody Dalle Hints at New Album

The punk rock songstress piqued online interest with a recent Instagram post.

- May 9, 2017

Punk rocker Brody Dalle has raised questions of a new solo album after a recent Instagram post circulated, apparently of her working in a recording studio.

The photo shows her with guitar in hand and a few sheets of paper spread out before her, and is captioned with the message: “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” followed by “#studio Fuck yeah #nashguitars.”

I don't think you're ready for this jelly #studio Fuck yeah #nashguitars

A post shared by Brody D Homme (@nerdjuice79) on

The former member of Spinnerette and The Distillers released her first solo album in 2014, titled Diploid Love, to general critical acclaim. The Guardian described the album as “a riotous and brazenly euphoric form of rock'n'roll.”

Last year she took a break from music after the birth of her third child, Wolf, with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

Whatever she has planned, we're stoked to see it!

Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter

Previous Post
Is a Led Zeppelin Reunion on the Way?

Next Post
Four Overlooked Singer-Songwriters

Share on Tumblr

Tagged:

Brody Dalle

Josh Homme

Queens Of The Stone Age

Spinnerette

The Distillers

Related Posts

FEATURES
Is a Led Zeppelin Reunion on the Way?

May 8, 2017

NEW(S)
New Music Videos: Paramore “Told You So”

May 5, 2017

Death From Above 1979 Secret Shows Torotno
UPDATES
Are Death From Above 1979 playing secret shows in Toronto next week?

Aug 27, 2014

badbadnotgood
TRACKS
NOW HEAR THIS: BADBADNOTGOOD float gently through the cosmos

Apr 15, 2016

iggy pop josh homme
NEW(S)
NOW HEAR THIS: Iggy Pop and Josh Homme join in Post Pop Depression

Jan 22, 2016

NEW(S)
Prism Prize 2017: Kaytranada Takes Home Award

May 15, 2017

Terms & Services Privacy Policy About Us © Copyright andPOP Inc