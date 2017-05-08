Is a Led Zeppelin Reunion on the Way?

Any time now…

It’s not much, but those three words set the internet afire with rumours of a Led Zeppelin reunion after Robert Plant’s official website changed to a plain black screen with those words overlaid in white.

Then Feel Numb fanned the flames with a report that “sources in the industry” told them that the group had agreed to reunite for the Desert Trip 2017 festival.

If there were to be a Led Zeppelin reunion, the classic rock-focused Desert Trip would make sense as a potential stage for them. Last year, artists like Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and Paul McCartney headlined the October festival.

But just as we were starting to get excited, Billboard released a report saying that no Desert Trip deal was in place.

So maybe we should just take a breath. First off, Plant is working on a new album with the Sensationalist Space Shifters, so the message may simply be related to that. Second, the website could also be down for maintenance, with the message there instead of its usual content. Moreover, Desert Trip hasn’t even been announced for this year yet, so it feels unlikely that they would leak news of their biggest act ahead of the festival itself. And then there’s the matter of Plant’s reported unwillingness to reunite:

“Robert would rather play Led Zeppelin with his own band, not with his old band members,” Jimmy Page has been quoted saying.

Ultimately, we just don’t know enough yet. Until we get some real evidence, I would be wary about getting my hopes up for something as big as a Led Zeppelin reunion.

The group last reunited in 2007 for a tribute show for the late Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun at London’s O2 Arena. Jason Bonham replaced his father on drums for the show, and would likely do the same for any future Zeppelin performances. Check out a video of the concert below.

