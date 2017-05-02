UPDATED: Radiohead Announces OKNOTOK Compilation

Update following original article.

What's going on with Radiohead?

Something is clearly in the works. The band is engaged in a mysterious marketing campaign ahead of the 20th anniversary of their magnum opus OK Computer, with cryptic posters popping up in major cities all over the world.

The posters feature OK Computer concept art and seem to reference some of the album’s lyrics, and yesterday the band fanned the flames with the release of a video on their Twitter account:

So again, what’s going on? It feels too soon after last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool for the group to be announcing another album. But a re-release of OK Computer, or a release of previously unheard recordings? Those don’t seem out of the question at all. And there are rumours online to back this up: The redditor “flowersingingman” claims to have met Thom Yorke and spoken with him about the re-release.

"There is going to be a 20th anniversary ok Computer re release . I bumped into a Thom At the David Hockney expo in London. Thom told me he was working on old unreleased songs from OK Computer for a 20th anniversary thing. He was really excited about it I though. I did post this up on Redit at the time because I was SO chuffed with talking to Thom and I thought people would be excited about hearing about new unreleased songs coming out but no one gave a shit lol”

This is obviously unverifiable, and we can’t help but wonder if Yorke would be so forthcoming with a random fan, but it’s something nonetheless, and his claims do pre-date the poster campaign.

Regardless of what happens, there’s no denying the band has done a great job generating public interest with this campaign. Let’s hope whatever they end up releasing lives up to the hype.

All this comes amidst a flurry of other Radiohead news: the band recently made a high-profile appearance at Coachella and got some headlines when a group of scientist named a fungus-eating ant in the band's honour, Sericomyrmex radioheadi.

UPDATE: The group has announced their plans for the anniversary! They are re-releasing OK Computer with a number of special features (including previously-unreleased music, which means out speculation wasn't far off) - here's how the band's website describes the release:

"Rescued from defunct formats, prised from dark cupboards and brought to light after two decades in cold storage… OK COMPUTER: the original twelve track album, three unreleased tracks and eight B-sides, all newly remastered from the original analogue tapes."

A deluxe version of the release will come out in July, including 100+ pages from Thom Yorke's notebook, three 180 gram vinyl records, a hardcover lyrics book with new artwork, and a C90 cassette featuring OK Computer demos and session archives.

Post by Dan Goldsmith

