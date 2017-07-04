FEQ in 2 Days!

The festival takes over Québec City and features live performances from local, national and international artists. You can check out the marquee shows at parks and venues across the city like the Plains of Abraham, Parc de la Francophonie and Imperial Bell.

The whole city is transformed into a musical mecca for ten days. In addition to the awesome line up, the festival will be spotlighting the last 49 years of FEQ with an exhibition at Parc de l'Amérique-Française. Plus, take to Grande-Allee Est on weekend nights with Quebecois street theater troupes, Les Plasticiens Volants and Transe Express as they perform at the festival. Celebrate Canada's 150th birthday with L'orcestre d’hommes-orchestres; the collective of over 40 performers takes over Parc de l'Amerique-Francaise from 6PM – 8PM every night to explore themes of diversity, reconciliation and inclusion.

What’s unique to this 10 day fest is that it doesn’t feature camping. Instead it’s like a vacation and festival wrapped up together! So when you don’t have to worry about camping gear and everyday essentials, exactly should you bring to enjoy a day out at FEQ? Here at Chart Attack, we like to pack light, so we came up with the Day Festival packing guide, hope it helps.

FEQ offers the perfect excuse to head to Quebec City this month, not only can you explore the historic city but also rock out to some epic acts. After all, where else can you see Backstreet Boys and Metallica on the same bill?! Enjoy the festival.

