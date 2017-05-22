Counting Down the Days Until We See Gorillaz at Festival d’été de Québec

Let’s be honest, everyone’s favourite virtual band has been making headlines in 2017: the announcement of a new album and a Demon Dayz Festival, a steady drip of new song releases, and a TV show is said to be in the works.

Known for their ever-changing live performances, Gorillaz will be feeling the pressure to keep evolving and put on a one-of-a-kind show. The band's early concerts were simple: featuring spacey, psychedelic visuals on huge screens as the music played. This later gave way to 3D performances by the virtual band – but in recent years they've gone the more conventional route, eschewing the cartoonish visuals and having the band's real life musician and creator Damon Albarn make appearances on stage.

So what’s in store for us? The virtual group got a new aesthetic with the announcement of Humanz, which was released on April 28th, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the new-look members trotted out in 3D. Albarn can probably be expected to appear, perhaps something akin to what he did during the group’s 2005 performances at the Manchester Opera House, where he ran the show from behind a screen, his silhouette the only thing visible as he huddled over a keyboard.

Regardless, we don’t feel like we’re getting ahead of ourselves by expecting something big. Check out below for a few examples of past Gorillaz concerts.

Their debut show at London Scala:

Albarn’s veiled performance at Manchester Opera House

Albarn taking centre stage along with Snoop Dogg at Glastonbury 2010

Gorillaz play at 9:30 p.m. on July 15th, the penultimate day of the festival. They are to appear on the Bell Stage, the festival’s centre-piece venue, which is set up at the iconic Plains of Abraham. With a capacity of 80,000 people, it’s sure to be a show that will historicize the festival’s 50th year.

The festival runs from July 6th to July 16th and tickets are only $95.00 for the full 11 days. You can get your tickets here before they sell out.

Post by Dan Goldsmith

