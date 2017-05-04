Album Review: Slowdive – Slowdive

With the same simple title as their first ever release, it’s clear that Slowdive have come full circle with their latest album, the first the band has released since 1995’s Pygmalion.

For some context, Pygmalion was an ambient, experimental record (the opposite of the pop record their label had been expecting) which led to them being dropped from their label, going on hiatus and the band members moving onto other projects.

This is all behind them now, and the new album is proof of that. Though you might expect the self-titled album to be a safe rehashing of their previous work, its sound is filled with progression. They have eschewed the harsh sound of their original self-titled EP and the noisiness of 1993’s album Souvlaki in favour of a hazier, almost Explosions in the Sky-like ambience.

Each song flows into the other smoothly, making the album work well as a single piece of music. Songs like “Star Roving” and “Don’t Know Why” bring the energy, while others (“Sugar for the Pill”, “No Longer Making Time”) will chill you out. The echo-y guitar is the album’s strongest point, giving a hazy, ethereal feel to the music.

Take a listen to the album's first two singles, "Star Roving" and "Sugar for the Pill".

Be sure to catch Slowdive when they come to town tomorrow for a show at The Danforth Music Hall. The album Slowdive also comes out on the same day (May 5).

Post by Dan Goldsmith

