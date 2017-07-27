The inaugural Sawdust City Music Festival takes over Gravenhurst, Ontario this August long weekend. Running from August 4th – 6th the festival features performances from a plethora of talented artists from the area and all over Canada. Whether you want to check out the Muskoka music scene or experience the Jim Cuddy Family Band perform at the historic Opera House the festival offers a jam-packed weekend of activities for music lovers.

Sawdust City Music Festival is the brain child of musician, singer, actress and label owner Miranda Mulholland (who will be performing in the festival as one half of the duo Harrow Fair). Her Great-Great Grandfather was Charles Mickle, who owned the big logging company that made Gravenhurst “Sawdust City” - hence the name of the festival. We caught up with the always enigmatic Miranda who spoke about her vision for the festival and her roots in Gravenhurst. Plus, she gave us her list of “must dos” for a weekend in Gravenhurst.

Check out the full line up and schedule over at https://www.sawdustcitymusicfestival.com/

