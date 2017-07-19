CHART TV > ASK A BAND

The Lemon Bucket Orkestra

Jul 19, 2017

A Toronto music staple Lemon Bucket Orkestra had humble origins as buskers in Kensington Market, the band’s ringleader Mark Marczyk spoke to the Chart Attack team about the evolution of LBO and their drive to keep performing live for (and with) their ever-growing audiences.

Lemon Bucket Orkestra are known for their live shows which are full of theatrics, merriment and most importantly amazing music. They performed three shows at FEQ and after Quebec City the Orkestra took take their unique musical stylings to other regions of Quebec including their upcoming show in Baie-Saint-Paul before heading to the UK for the remainder of the summer.

