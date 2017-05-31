CHART TV > INTERVIEWS

Get Some Funk in Your Life.

May 31, 2017

Five Alarm Funk is an 8-man funk band from Vancouver who built their following on energetic live performances and touring coast to coast. With their newest album Sweat they’ve captured the live sound they are known for in a studio album that celebrates their unique blend of genre bending music.

We sat down with Tayo Branston to learn more about Sweat.

Do yourselves a favour and check out the album (including Tayo’s pick, Widowmaker.)

and check out Five Alarm Funk next time they are in town you will not be disappointed!

 

 

 

Discuss this on Facebook and Twitter

Previous Post
Festival d’été de Québec Adds Another Round of Performers

Next Post
VIDEO PREMIERE: Ferraro – Shake It Off

Share on Tumblr

Tagged:

Five Alarm Funk

Related Posts

Grouplove Band 2 Band interview
BAND 2 BAND
Band 2 Band: GROUPLOVE have a friendship breakthrough

Nov 17, 2016

CHART TV
Re-Living 1999 With Prozzäk

Mar 31, 2017

AURORA Rapid Fire Interview
RAPID FIRE
RAPID FIRE: AURORA tells us what she wants to change in the world

Dec 6, 2016

christ vos the record company FIRSTS
FIRSTS
FIRSTS: The Record Company

May 19, 2017

JAIN performs
CHART TV
JAIN performs “Makeba” and explains why music is her medicine

Oct 26, 2016

BAND 2 BAND
BAND 2 BAND : Judah and the Lion

Apr 15, 2017

Terms & Services Privacy Policy About Us © Copyright andPOP Inc