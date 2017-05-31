Get Some Funk in Your Life.

Five Alarm Funk is an 8-man funk band from Vancouver who built their following on energetic live performances and touring coast to coast. With their newest album Sweat they’ve captured the live sound they are known for in a studio album that celebrates their unique blend of genre bending music.

We sat down with Tayo Branston to learn more about Sweat.

Do yourselves a favour and check out the album (including Tayo’s pick, Widowmaker.)

and check out Five Alarm Funk next time they are in town you will not be disappointed!

