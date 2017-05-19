CHART TV > FIRSTS

FIRSTS: The Record Company

May 19, 2017

Adding a hard rock edge to blues music earned The Record Company a Grammy nomination for their 2016 debut album, Give It Back To You. Front man Chris Vos gave us some insight to the trio's origins as well as his own musical journey when the band was in Toronto supporting John Mayer on his "Search for Everything" world tour. Find out how dairy farming led to The Record Company in this edition of Firsts on Chart Attack. And, don't miss The Record Company when they return to Toronto on May 21st at the Velvet Underground.

Produced by Vithiya Murugadas & Kyle Miller. Edited by Maria Chacin. 

 

